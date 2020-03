March 31 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SA:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* WILL PROVIDE UPDATED GUIDANCE ON OUR 2020 CASH REQUIREMENTS, INCLUDING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, WHEN WE ANNOUNCE OUR Q1 2020 RESULTS ON 7 MAY 2020

* DECIDED TO POSTPONE AGM PLANNED FOR 5 MAY 2020