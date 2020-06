BRIEF-Arcelormittal South Africa Says Considering Large-Scale Restructuring

June 18 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd:

* RESTRUCTURING AS A RESULT OF OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS: COMMENCES CONSULTATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 189(3)

* A LARGE-SCALE RESTRUCTURING IS CONTEMPLATED

* EXPECTS IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME FOR CRUDE STEEL PRODUCTION LEVELS TO RETURN TO HISTORICAL LEVELS OR PLANNED LEVELS OF 2020

* NUMBER OF JOBS IMPACTED WILL DEPEND ON ALTERNATIVES IDENTIFIED

* SIGNIFICANT PART OF COMPANY’S AVAILABLE PRODUCTION CAPACITY MAY REMAIN UNUTILISED FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD

* VARIOUS LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS HAVE, TO DATE, HAD A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* COST-SAVING INITIATIVES PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED WILL NOT BE SUFFICIENT