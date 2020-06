June 10 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd:

* ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - SENTENCED TO FINE AND ORDERED TO MAKE A PAYMENT TO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF R3,64 MILLION.

* ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - PLEA AGREEMENT BETWEEN PROSECUTION, CO ON ENVIRONMENTAL CHARGE WAS ACCEPTED BY COURT

* ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - PLEA RELATED TO ATMOSPHERIC EMISSIONS STANDARDS AT CO'S VANDERBIJLPARK OPERATIONS