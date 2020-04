BRIEF-Arcelormittal South Africa Says Lockdown Have Increased Risk Of Defaulting Customers

April 3 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd:

* JSE: ACL - ACL - IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND 21-DAY LOCKDOWN, AVAILABILITY O ANNUAL FINANCIAL STSTATEMENTS; ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA-LOCKDOWN CREATED UNCERTAINTY ON EXTENT & TIMING OF IMPACT ON PRODUCTION & SALES VOLUMES

* ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA- LOCKDOWN HAVE INCREASED RISK OF DEFAULTING CUSTOMERS

* ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - IMPLEMENTED SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR ALL EMPLOYEES WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 2020 FOR A LIKELY PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS