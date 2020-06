BRIEF-Arch Biopartners Announces FDA Acknowledgement Of Investigational New Drug Application For Metablok

June 15 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS ANNOUNCES FDA ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF ITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR METABLOK (LSALT PEPTIDE)

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - FDA ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ENABLES CO TO INITIATE PHASE II TRIAL IN U.S. TO PREVENT LUNG, KIDNEY ORGAN INJURY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - EXPECTS TO BEGIN PHASE II TRIAL TO PREVENT ACUTE LUNG, KIDNEY ORGAN IN COVID-19 PATIENTS BEFORE END OF SUMMER, 2020

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PHASE II TRIAL WAS EXPANDED TO A COMPOSITE THAT INCLUDES PREVENTION OF ARDS AND AKI