March 24 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS DISCLOSES NEW PATENT FILING FOR NOVEL DRUG CANDIDATES TO PREVENT LUNG INFLAMMATION

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - EVALUATING POSSIBILITIES TO USE METABLOK IN PHASE II TRIAL FOR LUNG INFLAMMATION DUE TO VIRAL PNEUMONIA IN COVID-19 INFECTED PATIENTS