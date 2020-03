March 4 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS EXPANDS DOSING IN PHASE I TRIAL FOR METABLOK TO INCREASE DOSE RANGE FOR FUTURE PHASE II STUDIES

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS- DOSING OF EIGHT ADDITIONAL VOLUNTEERS HAS BEGUN AND DOSING IS EXPECTED TO END DURING MARCH 2020