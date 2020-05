BRIEF-Arch Biopartners Expands Main Goal Of Phase II Trial For Lead Drug LSALT Peptide In Patients With COVID-19

May 19 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS EXPANDS THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ITS PHASE II TRIAL TO INCLUDE PREVENTION OF MULTIPLE ORGAN INJURIES IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - PHASE II TRIAL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN SUMMER OF 2020

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC - PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PHASE II TRIAL NOW INCLUDES ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY , CARDIOMYOPATHY, AS COMPONENTS, IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* ARCH - PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PHASE II TRIAL INCLUDES ACUTE LIVER INJURY, COAGULOPATHY, ALL-CAUSE MORTALITY, AS COMPONENTS, IN COVID-19 PATIENTS