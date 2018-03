BRIEF-Arch Biopartners Granted Meeting With FDA For Candidate Drug

March 21 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners :

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS GRANTED PRE-IND MEETING WITH FDA FOR CANDIDATE DRUG TO PREVENT ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC - ‍PRE-IND MEETING WITH U.S. FDA DIVISION OF CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL PRODUCTS DCRP WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 18, 2018​

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - ‍SUBMITTED INFORMATION PACKAGE TO FDA DCRP CONTAINING QUESTIONS & DRAFT IND APPLICATION CONTENT​

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS - ‍MEETING FDA TO REVIEW, CONFIRM KEY COMPONENTS OF A PLANNED IND APPLICATION FOR METABLOK AS TREATMENT TO PREVENT ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY​ Source text for Eikon: