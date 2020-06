June 8 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc:

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR METABLOK (LSALT PEPTIDE)

* ARCH BIOPARTNERS -SUBMITTED IND APPLICATION FOR METABLOK TO CONDUCT PHASE II TRIAL TO PREVENT ACUTE ORGAN INFLAMMATION, INJURY EXPERIENCED BY PATIENTS WITH COVID-19