March 9 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5,674,200 COMMON SHARES

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP - ‍PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MILLION​