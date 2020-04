BRIEF-Arch Capital Estimates Pre-Tax Net Losses Of $85 Mln-$95 Mln Across Certain Segments As Of March 31, 2020

April 15 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* ARCH CAPITAL - ESTIMATED PRE-TAX NET LOSSES OF $85 MILLION TO $95 MILLION ACROSS PROPERTY CASUALTY INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020.

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD - ESTIMATED PRE-TAX NET LOSSES OF $40 MILLION TO $50 MILLION IN MORTGAGE SEGMENT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020.

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $110 MILLION TO $115 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD - TOTAL RETURN ON CORE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO (EXCLUDING WATFORD) IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF -0.65% TO -0.95% IN Q1

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD - IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REPORTED DELINQUENCIES BEING DIRECTLY RESULT OF RECENT EVENTS AS OF END OF Q1