Jan 9 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES UPDATED CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES AND OTHER INFORMATION RELATED TO OPERATIONS

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP - ‍ESTIMATED $60 TO $75 MILLION RELATED TO 2017 Q4 CATASTROPHIC EVENTS, PRIMARILY RELATED TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES​

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP - ‍ESTIMATED $15 MILLION - $20 MILLION CHARGE ON NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS DUE TO LOWER U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATES BEGINNING IN 2018​