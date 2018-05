May 14 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ARCH CAPITAL GROUP - MORIN WILL REPLACE OUTGOING CFO MARK LYONS, WHO IS LEAVING CO TO BECOME SENIOR VP & CHIEF ACTUARY, GENERAL INSURANCE AT AIG