Oct 25 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - ‍ its mortgage insurance business obtained $368 million of indemnity reinsurance From Bellemeade Re 2017-1 Ltd​

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - ‍reinsurance is for a portfolio of MI policies issued by Arch MI from January through June of this year​