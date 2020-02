Feb 11 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.68 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY AFTER-TAX OPERATING INCOME AVAILABLE TO ARCH COMMON SHAREHOLDERS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE, OF $0.74 PER SHARE

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $26.42 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: