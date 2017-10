Oct 25 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.39

* Q3 non-GAAP operating loss per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arch Capital Group Ltd - ‍Q3 results reflect estimated after-tax net losses from current accident year catastrophic events of $319.8 million​, among other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: