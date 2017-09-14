FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arch Coal announces stock repurchase agreement with Monarch Alternative Capital
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 1:34 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Arch Coal announces stock repurchase agreement with Monarch Alternative Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc -

* Arch Coal, Inc. announces stock repurchase agreement with Monarch Alternative Capital

* Has agreed to repurchase from Monarch 750,000 shares of Arch’s common stock at a purchase price of $74.33 per share

* Intends to fund repurchase with cash on hand

* Aggregate consideration of approximately $55.7 million

* Says following closing of transaction, Monarch will own approximately 2.6 million shares of Arch’s common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.