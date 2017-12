Dec 11 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc:

* ARCH COAL, INC. ANNOUNCES STOCK REPURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL

* ARCH COAL INC - AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM MONARCH 500,000 SHARES OF STOCK AT PURCHASE PRICE OF $83.03 PER SHARE

* ARCH COAL INC - INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND