BRIEF-Arch Coal, Inc. Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.74

April 26 (Reuters) - Arch Coal Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.74

* Q1 REVENUE $575.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $597.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40PER SHARE

* ARCH ANTICIPATES PROJECTED COKING COAL SALES OF BETWEEN 6.3 MILLION AND 6.7 MILLION TONS FOR 2018

* ARCH NOW EXPECTS TO SELL A TOTAL OF BETWEEN 80 MILLION AND 84 MILLION TONS OF THERMAL COAL IN 2018

* AT NEW MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE, ARCH’S THERMAL SALES ARE MORE THAN 90 PERCENT COMMITTED FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.37, REVENUE VIEW $597.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S