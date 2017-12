Dec 11 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL BOLIVIAN OILSEEDS OPERATIONS

* SAYS ‍UNTIL CLOSE OF DEAL, ADM WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OILSEEDS BUSINESS IN BOLIVIA​

* SAYS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS OILSEEDS OPERATIONS IN BOLIVIA TO INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A.

* SAYS SALE ENCOMPASSES CO‘S PROCESSING FACILITY IN SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, 9 GRAIN SILOS & BOLIVIAN DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: