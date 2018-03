March 23 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND SAYS CEO J. R. LUCIANO’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $15.9 MILLION VERSUS $14 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND SAYS CFO R. G. YOUNG'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ABOUT $6 MILLION VERSUS $5.6 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2DOU44E) Further company coverage: