May 3 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF 33.5 CENTS PER SHARE ON COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK PAYABLE JUNE 7, 2018