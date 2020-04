April 23 (Reuters) - Archicom SA:

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO SUSPEND CO’S DIVIDEND POLICY REGARDING FY 2019

* DECISION ON SUSPENSION MADE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO RECOMMEND ALLOCATING 44.6 MILLION ZLOTYS OF 2019 NET PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL FOR FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)