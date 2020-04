April 29 (Reuters) - ARCHOS SA:

* MAIN SUPPLIERS OF THE GROUP ARE LOCATED IN CHINA AND THEY WERE AFFECTED IN JANUARY 2020, WHICH RESULTED IN SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS AND THEN LOGISTICAL DISRUPTIONS

* POSTPONE ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE CLOSING OF THE ACCOUNTS, AS WELL AS THE DATE OF PUBLICATION OF ITS 2019 RESULTS