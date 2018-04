April 25 (Reuters) - Archrock Partners LP:

* ARCHROCK, INC. AND ARCHROCK PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCE STOCKHOLDER AND UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF MERGER

* ARCHROCK INC - APPROXIMATELY 99 PERCENT OF ARCHROCK SHARES THAT WERE VOTED APPROVED SHARE ISSUANCE