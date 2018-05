May 3 (Reuters) - Archrock Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EBITDA, AS ADJUSTED, WAS $78.7 MILLION FOR Q1 2018, COMPARED TO $71.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017

* PLAN TO INVEST $230-$250 MILLION OF GROWTH CAPITAL THIS YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $212.040 MILLION VERSUS $189.885 MILLION