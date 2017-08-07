FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 4 days
BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:19 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ‍Arclight Capital Partners:

* Arclight Capital to enter into joint venture with BP West Coast Products LLC

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- JV to be anchored initially by acquisition of 2 large-scale refined product terminals in Seattle, Washington & Portland

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- TLP Management Services LLC, an Arclight affiliate, will operate terminals under a multi-year operating agreement​

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- intends to grant Transmontaigne Partners LP a right of first offer to purchase Arclight's interest in JV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.