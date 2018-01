Jan 8 (Reuters) - Arco Vara As:

* CONDUCTED A BOND ISSUE AS A RESULT OF WHICH BONDS IN AMOUNT OF 800 000 EUROS WERE ISSUED

* ISSUE DATE OF BONDS WAS 8 JANUARY 2018 AND MATURITY DATE IS 4 JANUARY 2019

* 80 BONDS WERE ISSUED IN NOMINAL VALUE OF 10 000 EUROS WITH INTEREST RATE 12% PER YEAR

* ISSUED BONDS WERE NOT GUARANTEED. ISSUED BONDS HAVE BEEN PAID FOR IN FULL