BRIEF-Arco Vara As Says Will Issue 2,670,000 New Common Shares With Nominal Value Of 0.7 Eur Per Share

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Arco Vara As:

* SAYS WILL ISSUE 2,670,000 NEW COMMON SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.7 EUR PER SHARE

* SAYS ISSUANCE PRICE 1 NEW COMMON SHARE WILL BE 1.5 EUR, WHICH CONSISTS OF 0.7 EUR NOMINAL VALUE AND 0.8 EUR PREMIUM

* THE NEW SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY WILL BE 6,423,908 EUR.

* ARCO VARA -THE SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR THE NEW SHARES WILL COMMENCE ON 29 DEC 2017 AT 09:00 AND TERMINATE ON 15 JAN 2018 AT 16:00

* ARCO VARA -THE ISSUE IS DIRECTED TO THE COMPANY’S EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND WILL TAKE PLACE ONLY IN ESTONIA

* ARCO VARA -THE EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY WILL HAVE THE PREFERENTIAL RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR THE NEW SHARES

* ARCO VARA - PAYMENT SHALL BE MADE BY MONETARY CONTRIBUTION AT THE LATEST DURING 3 WORKING DAYS AFTER END OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD Source text : bit.ly/2l4tga2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)