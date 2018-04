April 23 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS:

* SAYS ITS KODULAHE SIGNED CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WITH RAMM EHITUSE FOR KODULAHE PROJECT’S SECOND STAGE BUILDING

* SAYS CONTRACT PRICE EXCEEDS 7 MILLION EUROS CONSTRUCTION STARTS AT THE BEGINNING OF MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)