May 3 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS:

* SAYS TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 0.01 EUROS PER SHARE, IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF 89 984 EUR

* SAYS THE DIVIDENDS SHALL BE PAID ON 31 MAY 2018

* SAYS TO ALLOCATE 694,961 EUR TO RETAINED EARNINGS