March 23 (Reuters) - Arco Vara As:

* DESIGN AGREEMENT FOR LOZEN PROJECT IS SIGNED

* SAYS ARCO LOZEN EOOD, SUBSIDIARY OF ARCO VARA , SIGNED A CONTRACT OF STAGE 1 OF LOZEN PROJECT WITH VAMOS OOD

* SAYS VAMOS OOD WON ARCHITECTURAL CONCEPT COMPETITION THAT WAS HELD DURING DEC 2017 - FEB 2018

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START IN H1 2019 AND BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2020

* SAYS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF CA 18 MILLION EUR.