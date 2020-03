March 24 (Reuters) - Arcoma AB:

* REG-ARCOMA RECEIVES FIRST ORDER FOR THE NEW PRODUCT, ARCOMA PRECISION I5

* ORDER WAS PLACED BY MEDIEL AB, ARCOMA’S DISTRIBUTOR IN SWEDEN

* X-RAY SYSTEM WILL BE DELIVERED TO HELSINGBORG HOSPITAL DURING Q3 OF 2020