Feb 21 (Reuters) - Arcoma AB:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 34.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 34.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA SEK 4.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DURING THE LAST QUARTER OF THE YEAR, WE HAVE FOCUSED HEAVILY ON CUSTOMER ACTIVITIES, MAINLY IN NORTH AMERICA