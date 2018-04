BRIEF-Arcona Property Fund FY Operating Result Up At Eur 2.13 Million

April 6 (Reuters) - Arcona Property Fund NV:

* 2017 NET RESULT AT EUR 5.56 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 292,000 YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 2.13 MILLION VERSUS EUR 748,000 YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS OPERATING RESULT TO REACH EUR 2.4 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14/SHARE IN CASH FOR 2017

* FOR 2018, SEES EXPANSION OF PORTFOLIO THROUGH ACQUISITIONS FOR TOTAL SIZE OF C. EUR 50 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO REACH SIZE OF EUR 500 MILLION IN 2022

* LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO UP AT 52.7 PERCENT IN 2017

* IN 2017, SIZE OF FUND AT EUR 99 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83 MILLION YEAR AGO