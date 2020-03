BRIEF-Arcona Property Fund Provides Update On Covid-19 Impact

March 17 (Reuters) - ARCONA PROPERTY FUND NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS DISRUPTION WILL LIKELY COMBINE WITH THE LOSS OF CONFIDENCE AND CONSEQUENT NEGATIVE PRICING AND LIQUIDITY ADJUSTMENTS IN THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS TO CREATE A CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT GENERALLY FOR INVESTMENT FUNDS

* MEASURES TO DELAY THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE WILL CAUSE SEVERE ECONOMIC DISRUPTION ACROSS THE REGION

* UPDATED OPERATIONAL PLANNING OF FUND DOES NOT ANTICIPATE COMPLETION OF ANY SUBSTANTIAL SALES BEFORE Q4 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ANTICIPATE BANKS WILL LOOK THROUGH STATUS AND STRUCTURE OF BORROWER TO QUALITY OF INCOME FLOWS AT INDIVIDUAL ASSET LEVEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: FUND'S MANAGEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS AND UNDERTAKES TO PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES ON REGULAR BASIS