Nov 27 (Reuters) - ARCONA PROPERTY FUND NV:

* REACHES AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF DRAHOBEJLOVA 27 BUILDING IN PRAGUE TO THE CZECH MEDICAL CHAMBER ‍​

* PRICE OF EUR 3.79 MILLION, CA. 100 PERCENT ABOVE EXTERNAL TAXATION VALUE OF AT END 2016‍​

* EXPECTS TO ROUND OFF SALE IN Q1 OF 2018

* INTRINSIC VALUE PER SHARE INCREASES BY 3.8 PERCENT AFTER THIS SALE