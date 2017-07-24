FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arconic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Arconic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* Arconic reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reduced long-term debt by $1.25 billion year to date​

* Qtrly results include $47 million in special items, including a gain on debt-for-equity exchange of alcoa corporation shares​

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $3.3 billion

* Q2 revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍full year 2017 revenue $12.3 billion - $12.7 billion​

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share​ $1.15 - $1.20

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $12.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arconic, on Grenfell Tower fire, says ‍"remain committed to supporting the investigations​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

