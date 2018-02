BRIEF-Arconic Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $1.51

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.51

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $3.3 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $13.4 BILLION TO $13.7 BILLION

* WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS IN 2018 OUT OF NEW YORK CITY TO A MORE COST-EFFECTIVE LOCATION

* SEES 2018​ ‍FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $500 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE HEADQUARTERS RELOCATION BY END OF 2018.

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.45-$1.55‍​

* ANNOUNCED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $500 MILLION AND $500 MILLION EARLY DEBT REDUCTION

* CHIP BLANKENSHIP, WHO OFFICIALLY JOINED COMPANY ON JANUARY 15, HAS INITIATED A REVIEW OF ARCONIC‘S STRATEGY AND PORTFOLIO

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE STRATEGY AND PORTFOLIO REVIEW​ BY END OF YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60, REVENUE VIEW $13.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.60, REVENUE VIEW $13.10 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $3.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S