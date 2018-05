May 1 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC - NOTIFIED WELLS FARGO BANK THAT POTENTIAL CHANGE IN CONTROL, AS DEFINED IN SEPT 24, 2007 TRUST AGREEMENT NO LONGER EXISTED AS OF APRIL 13

* ARCONIC-NOTIFIED WELLS FARGO BANK, ON APRIL 30, BOARD APPROVED REVOCATION, TERMINATION OF GRANTOR TRUST CREATED PURSUANT TO SEPT 2007 AGREEMENT TERMS

* ARCONIC - ON APRIL 30, 2018, THE BOARD APPROVED AND ADOPTED A LEGAL FEE REIMBURSEMENT PLAN - SEC FILING