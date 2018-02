Feb 16 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC INC - ON FEB 14, JULIE G. RICHARDSON NOTIFIED THE BOARD OF OF CO THAT SHE HAD DECIDED TO RESIGN FROM THE BOARD‍​

* ARCONIC INC SAYS APPROVED DECREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD FROM FOURTEEN TO THIRTEEN MEMBERS​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2ELDqrd)