FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arconic says Q3 earnings per share $0.22
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Arconic says Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc-

* Arconic reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.09 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arconic Inc- ‍reaffirming full year earnings guidance​

* Arconic Inc sees FY 2017 revenue ‍$12.6 billion -$12.8 billion​

* Arconic Inc sees FY 2017 capex about $600 mln‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $12.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arconic Inc qtrly ‍results were negatively impacted by sharply higher, non-cash lifo charge, resulting from a spike in aluminum prices​

* Arconic - ‍on track to deliver improvement of about $100 million year over year in SG&A, with additional run-rate savings expected in 2018​

* Arconic Inc - ‍qtrly results included a lifo- and metal lag-related $30 million charge ($46 million pre-tax) and $13 million in special items​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.