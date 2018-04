BRIEF-Arconic Says Updated 2018 Guidance Assumes Current Aluminum Prices Will Hold At These Elevated Levels

April 30 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC SAYS REVENUE FOR Q1, WAS UP 8 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS ALUMINUM PRICES ACCOUNTED FOR $109 MILLION OR ABOUT 40 PERCENT OF THE INCREASE - CONF CALL

* ARCONIC SAYS UPDATED 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES THAT CURRENT ALUMINUM PRICES WILL HOLD AT THESE ELEVATED LEVELS - CONF CALL

* ARCONIC SAYS REDUCED GUIDANCE ASSUMES ALUMINUM PRICE AND MIDWEST PREMIUM OF $2,720 PER METRIC TON FOR Q2 THROUGH Q4 AT AVERAGE ALUMINUM PRICE AND MIDWEST PREMIUM OF $2,660 PER METRIC TON - CONF CALL

* ARCONIC SAYS BEEN IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON THE PROCESS OF SANCTION SUPPLY - CONF CALL

* ARCONIC SAYS SOME OF OUR OPERATIONS DOING BUSINESS WITH RUSAL FOR THEIR PRIMARY ALUMINUM SUPPLY ARE OPERATING NORMALLY - CONF CALL