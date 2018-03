BRIEF-Arcos Dorados Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.33

March 21 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc:

* ARCOS DORADOS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 9.1 PERCENT

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS

* COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MILLION AND $230 MILLION FOR 2018

* FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS

* ARCOS DORADOS - FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MILLION IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MILLION IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES