May 9 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc:

* ARCOS DORADOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED RESULTS "CONTINUE TO BE HEAVILY IMPACTED BY VENEZUELA'S MACROECONOMIC VOLATILITY"