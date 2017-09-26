FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes irma and maria and mexican earthquakes
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes irma and maria and mexican earthquakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados statement on impact from hurricanes Irma and Maria and mexican earthquakes

* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc - ‍given impact of hurricanes, most of our more than 100 restaurants in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands remain closed​

* Arcos Dorados-‍in process of making full assessment of impact to employees, operations from hurricanes Irma, Maria and recent earthquakes in Mexico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.