May 14 (Reuters) - Arctic Paper SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 55.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 813.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 820.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 111.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 81.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CRISIS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE IMPACT ON Q2 AND Q3