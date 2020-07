BRIEF-ArcticZymes Enters Agreement Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

July 2 (Reuters) - Arcticzymes Technologies ASA:

* ARCTICZYMES HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH REITHERA TO SUPPLY ITS SAN PRODUCT FOR REITHERA’S COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* VACCINE CANDIDATE, WHICH IS BASED ON REITHERA’S VIRAL VECTOR TECHNOLOGY, IS SCHEDULED TO ENTER CLINICAL TRIALS SOON

* ARCTICZYMES AS, A UNIT OF ARCTICZYMES TECHNOLOGIES ASA, ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH REITHERA SRL (ROME, ITALY) FOR SUPPLY OF SALT ACTIVE NUCLEASE (SAN-HQ) TO BE USED IN DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING OF REITHERA'S NOVEL VACCINE CANDIDATE AGAINST COVID-19