BRIEF-ArcticZymes Gets Funding From Innovation Norway

May 20 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA:

* ARCTICZYMES GRANTED NOK 1.65 MILLION FUNDING FROM INNOVATION NORWAY FOR A SAN-HQ UPSCALING PROJECT

* ARCTICZYMES HAS BEEN GRANTED UP TO NOK 1.65 MILLION FOR A PROJECT TO INCREASE MANUFACTURING SCALE OF ITS SAN-HQ ENZYME

* SUPPLY OF SAN-HQ HAS POTENTIAL TO BE EXPANDED INTO OUR PARTNERS DEVELOPING VIRAL BASED VACCINES AGAINST COVID-19

* PROJECT WILL ACCELERATE ONGOING EFFORTS TO SCALE PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND IS ESTIMATED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 8-10 MONTHS